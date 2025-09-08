Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate provides hilarious response when asked if Kylian Mbappe is pushing him to join Real Madrid

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has provided a hilarious response when he was asked whether Kylian Mbappe is pushing him to join Real Madrid. The French defender has joked that his national team captain calls him every two hours.
Konate's future at Liverpool has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in the defender. The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and Los Blancos reportedly want to sign him on a free transfer.
When Konate asked whether Mbappe is convincing him to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu, he said, via Football on TNT Sports:
"Mbappe pressuring me to join Real Madrid? He calls me every two hours!"
The Reds lost their long-serving right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer to the Spanish capital club. The Englishman, who came through their own youth ranks, has tarnished his reputation among the fans.
Reports claim that Konate could also follow Alexander-Arnold's path and move to the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires. The Frenchman's joke, therefore, might not go well with the Anfield faithful.
Konate has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the club in 2021 in a reported £36 million deal from RB Leipzig. He has made 136 appearances for the Reds and has won five trophies, including one Premier League title.
Liverpool target reportedly keen on a Real Madrid switch: Reports
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi reportedly wants a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires next summer. The England international was close to joining Liverpool on transfer deadline day, but the Eagles pulled the plug on the eleventh hour.
Guehi reportedly even had a medical with the Premier League champions but Crystal Palace failed to bring in a replacement. It has been reported that he is now wanted by a host of European clubs including Real Madrid.
According to Defensa Central, Guehi would be open to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Xabi Alonso's side have also been heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate, whose deal at Liverpool also expires next summer.
Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also reportedly registered their interest in Guehi who has 24 caps for England. The composed centre-back has made a name for himself at Crystal Palace since joining them from Chelsea in 2021. He has made 161 appearances for the Eagles and helped them win the FA Cup last season and the FA Community Shield this season.