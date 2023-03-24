Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk addresses claims that chicken curry caused Cody Gakpo and 3 others to withdraw from Netherlands squad

Five Dutch players, including Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, left the national team's camp due to a viral outbreak. The forward's club and country teammate Virgil van Dijk has now addressed claims that a chicken curry caused the outbreak.

Bayern Munich's Matthijs De Ligt, Newcastle United's Sven Botman, PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman, and Anderlecht's Bert Verruggen were the other players to withdraw from Ronald Koeman's team.

Van Dijk, though, dismissed the notion that a chicken curry caused the viral outbreak. The towering central defender claimed that he also ate the dish and termed it 'delicious'.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against France, he said:

“I don't know where that story comes from. I also ate chicken curry myself and it was delicious. Whether that is the cause? No idea. No one has an idea. I can't imagine.”

The Netherlands will clash against two-time world champions France in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier clash on Friday, March 24.

Gakpo, who was on song during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will be a big miss for the Netherlands. His stunning performances earned the former PSV Eindhoven attacker a move to Premier League giants Liverpool in January.

He has scored four goals in 14 appearances for the Reds.

Journalist claimed Liverpool are interested in Arsenal youngster

Journalist Tom Canton claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri. The 15-year-old has already made one appearance for the Gunners' senior team.

Canton believes the Reds might be chomping on the bit to sign the young attacking midfielder. Speaking on the Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Canton said (via The Boot Room):

“We still don’t know if the youngster will be committing his future to Arsenal. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and a number of other clubs are all interested in the youngster who became the youngest Premier League player ever against Brentford in that game earlier this season.”

He further added:

“Arsenal have done everything they can to try and keep Ethan Nwaneri at the club by giving him opportunities. Arsenal have done everything but if there are better offers from elsewhere there is very little Arsenal can do and they can only hope he’ll keep faith in the team that have given him these opportunities and development throughout his younger years.”

Liverpool have struggled with their midfielders so far this season. Players like Thiago, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and more have spent spells on the sidelines, affecting the team's depth in the middle of the park.

Hence, signing a new midfielder is on the cards for the Reds.

