Liverpool in discussions over record-breaking £80 million shirt sponsorship deal - Reports 

Liverpool FC are currently in the process of securing the most lucrative shirt sponsorship deal in football, which could land them over £80 million per season.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the Reds' current sponsors Standard Chartered are more than happy to be associated with the club if an agreement can be reached. The British bank's current deal with the Merseyside giants expires at the end of the 2022-23 season and talks over a new deal have already begun as per the report.

It is understood that Standard Chartered will need to double their current £40m-a-year deal in order to convince the club to stay as shirt sponsors. The bank has been associated with the Reds as shirt sponsors since 2010 having taken over from Danish brewery Carlsberg.

Their current deal with the Merseyside club was signed in 2017-18 and since then they have come a long way. The club have enjoyed great success in the last few years under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship and their future looks even brighter.

Liverpool have won the Champions League once while also ending their 30-year drought for the Premier League title in 2019-20. The Reds are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this time out and needless to say, they are now one of the biggest commercial and sporting enterprises in the world.

The Daily Mail claims that the Merseysiders have sold the highest number of shirts among all football clubs, with a figure of more than two million for the first time this season.

They have one of the best and most popular managers in world football in Jurgen Klopp, who recently extended his deal until 2026.

The club also boasts some of the greatest players on the planet right now in the form of Salah, Mane and van Dijk, among others.

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with a number of companies on financial services, travel and tourism, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, media and cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain.

Liverpool's growth over the last few years has been meteoric

It is remarkable how much Liverpool have grown over the last few years in every aspect.

The Reds and Manchester City are arguably the two strongest teams in Europe right now.

Club owners Fenway Sports Group often get criticized for their lack of spending, but what they have done at Anfield is truly remarkable.

The US-based owners have shown that with proper planning, recruitment and analytics, sustainable yet meteoric growth can be achieved.

