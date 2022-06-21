Liverpool dropped out of deal for Real Madrid superstar due to £300k-per-week wages: Reports

Before Real Madrid signed Aurélian Tchouaméni from AS Monaco earlier this month, Liverpool were also in the running for his signature. However, it has now been revealed that the Anfield club's wage structure was a major reason why they could not sign the French international.

National Sport has revealed the difference in wage structures at two of England's best clubs, Manchester City and Liverpool. Tchouaméni has joined Real Madrid in a deal worth €80 million (via Transfermarkt) with another €20m in add-ons and was linked with both Paris Saint-Germain and the Reds.

The report revealed that Jürgen Klopp was ready to add the 22-year-old defensive midfielder to bolster his first-team when AS Monaco made the player available. However, the Premier League side pulled out of the race upon learning about the financial package Real Madrid were offering Tchouaméni.

According to the figures revealed by Sportsbible, Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's highest earner, taking home a salary of £220,000 per week. National Sport suggests that Los Blancos flexed their economic prowess and were luring the French international with a salary in the region of 300,000 per week.

Real Madrid were able to do so as PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe refused to join them and the champions of Europe were thus able to heavily invest elsewhere.

The outlet also revealed that while Man City are offering Erling Haaland a bumper package of 375,000 per week, the Reds provide Darwin Nunez with a decent package of 140,000 per week.

Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid attacker

With Darwin Nunez putting pen to paper on a long-term contract (via Guardian) with the Anfield outfit, Jürgen Klopp is now looking to add more firepower to his squad. AS reported that the Reds are interested in launching a move for Los Blancos star Marco Asensio.

The Spaniard has featured regularly with the side under Carlo Ancelotti, but has at times found himself behind the likes of Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes in the pecking order. The Real Madrid forward is interested in a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu if it allows him to play a more important role for a competitive side.

The Spanish outlet also reports that Liverpool have already informed Asensio's entourage about their intentions to bring him to Anfield. The 26-year old predominantly plays on the right-wing, but is versatile enough to play on the opposite flank and as a Number 10. This could help him get regular game time under Klopp.

Asensio has just one year left on his current contract with Los Blancos and the La Liga giants would want to cash in on him.

