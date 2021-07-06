Liverpool edge closer to completing a move for Portugal star-Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in pole position to sign Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer. The 23-year-old was one of the standout players for Portugal in their run to the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. His performances have meant he is once again set to become one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool view Sanches as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who left the club after the expiry of his contract last month.

"Renato Sanches to Liverpool is almost done. The Portuguese midfielder will sign for the English club for around €35 million," said Pedro Almeida.

Renato Sanches burst onto the scene thanks to his performances for Portugal during Euro 2016. The midfielder earned himself a move to Bayern Munich that summer. Sanches struggled to settle in Germany during his first season with the club, and was loaned out to Swansea City the following season.

Sanches endured a torrid season on English shores in the Premier League before subsequently returning to Bayern Munich where he became a fringe player during the 2018-19 campaign. The Portugal international joined French club Lille in 2019.

Sanches has become an integral member of Lille's starting line-up. He helped the club win the Ligue 1 title last season and earned himself a place in Portugal's squad for Euro 2020.

The former Bayern Munich man once again showed what he is capable of at the European Championships this summer. His aggressive, attacking-minded style of football has attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

Liverpool are believed to be desperate to sign Sanches this summer. Jurgen Klopp views Sanches as the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum, who left the club this summer to join PSG. Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent months but seem close to completing a move for Sanches.

Renato Sanches could fulfill his potential under the management of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Sanches (centre) in action for Portugal at UEFA Euro 2020

Sanches was one of the biggest disappointments in European football a couple of years ago. Since winning the Golden Boy award in 2016, he has suffered a steady decline in his football career.

Jurgen Klopp could be the perfect manager for the Portuguese midfielder. Jurgen Klopp's high-press, 'heavy metal' attacking brand of football is likely to suit Sanches' style of play.

