Liverpool have entered 'advanced negotiations with Ezequiel Garay' over potential transfer -Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Ezequiel Garay over a potential free transfer in the summer. Garay was released by Valencia in February after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for the rest of the season. The central defender asked Valencia to terminate his contract so they could sign a replacement.

According to Express, Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Garay as the Reds look to bolster their defense. Ezequiel Garay has often been linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham in recent years, but could make the move to Anfield at the end of the season.

Garay has played for a host of Europe's top clubs such as Real Madrid, Benfica, Zenit St Petersburg, and Valencia. He rose to prominence during his time in Portugal with Benfica, where he won the domestic treble in the 2013-14 season.

Ezequiel Garay has spent the last four seasons at Valencia, where he has become a regular starter for the club. The 34-year-old has also made 32 appearances for the Argentina national team.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his defense this summer. The Merseyside club have endured one of their worst Premier League seasons in recent memory, and are currently in sixth place in the league table.

Liverpool have suffered to maintain consistency due to a massive injury crisis and the dip in form of a number of key players. The Premier League champions have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, but their defense is seen as a major weakness.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign a top-quality centre-half to provide adequate back-up to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez next season.

Liverpool could look to sign Ezequiel Garay for free and spend big on a new forward

Former Real Madrid CB Ezequiel Garay could join Liverpool in the summer

Jurgen Klopp is eager to revamp his squad this summer. Liverpool endured a poor summer transfer window last year, during which they failed to make any notable signings despite lacking personnel in attack and defence.

The Merseyside club could look to sign Ezequiel Garay on a free transfer and spend a large amount of money on a new forward. The club are said to be interested in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, who is likely to cost north of £100 million.