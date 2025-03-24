"Liverpool would do everything in their power"- Michael Owen predicts Reds will battle Chelsea and Arsenal for marquee signing next summer

Michael Owen has claimed that Liverpool would make a move for Arsenal and Chelsea target Alexander Isak if he is in the market this summer. He believes that the Reds would go all out to bring him in from Newcastle United as he is one of the best in the world right now.

Owen said on talkSPORT that every club is desperate for a player like Isak and it would not be a surprise if Liverpool also joined the race this summer. He said via Metro:

"If Isak was available I think L'pool would do everything in their power to get somebody like that. Arsenal are absolutely desperate for a player like that. Who wouldn’t be desperate for a player like that?"

However, Owen believes that Newcastle United would not let go of their star player with ease. He added:

"From Newcastle’s point of view they simply cannot let him go. I hear what you’re saying about the balancing of the books and leaving them in credit with the financial rules but so what? You prefer Isak, he’s the one who is going to bounce you into that elite level."

"You need special players, look at L'pool this year, they’ve got the best centre-half, one of the best attackers in Mo Salah. They’ve got the best goalkeeper, you have to have the very elite players to compete. He is one you’ve just got to build your team around, they’ve already got a really strong midfield and with Isak up front you’ve got half a chance."

Isak has been in fine form for Newcastle United this season and scored in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool earlier this month. He is a target for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Chelsea, and Arsenal while the Reds are also interested.

Liverpool legend wants Alexander Isak signed this summer

Robbie Fowler has urged Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak this summer regardless of Mohamed Salah's future. He believes that the top clubs need players like the Newcastle United striker and said on talkSPORT:

"It’s not just if Mo Salah leaves the club; even if Mo stays, I think they should be going on and getting players anyway. If you look at world football at the minute, certainly strikers, there aren’t many about in all fairness. I’m sure Liverpool will be getting linked to Isak; I’m sure Newcastle will want to give him a new contract because of the goals and performances, so it will be an interesting summer."

Isak has scored 23 goals and assisted five times in just 33 matches across competitions for the Magpies this season.

