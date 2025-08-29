Liverpool expected to make British record bid to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle: Reports

Liverpool are expected to make a British-record transfer bid to sign forward Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. According to reports from The Telegraph, an official offer from the Reds is expected within the next 24 hours.

Since his reported £63 million move to St. James' Park from Real Sociedad in August 2022, Isak has been one of the best strikers in world football. He has racked up 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 appearances for the Magpies.

The 25-year-old has helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League on multiple occasions (2023-24 and 2025-26). He also scored in the 2024-25 EFL Cup final against Liverpool, helping his side win 2-1 and break their 70-year domestic trophy drought.

Arne Slot's side have been interested in signing Isak since the beginning of the summer transfer window. Despite signing French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported £69 million fee plus £10 million in add-ons, they are keen on bringing the Swedish striker to Anfield.

Isak has been training alone, and has publicly accused the club of breaking their promises of allowing him to leave. The comments strained his relationship with the Magpies over the past month, with manager Eddie Howe dropping him from his squad.

Behind the scenes, Newcastle have been looking for replacements for their marquee attacker, and have seemingly found a solution after striking out on multiple talents. They are expected to complete the signing of German forward Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart over the next few days for a reported £69.2 million fee.

The signing of the 23-year-old will clear the way for Isak to join Liverpool, who are preparing an opening bid worth a whopping £130 million. Add-ons and bonuses will likely raise the overall package of what would already be a British-record transfer fee.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball Alexander Isak’s proposed move to Liverpool has moved closer in the past 24 hours https://t.co/do0nPtkwVP

"We will" - Liverpool manager Arne Slot hints at more transfer activity amid Alexander Isak saga

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hinted that the Reds could potentially make further moves in the transfer market to strengthen their squad.

The defending Premier League champions have added significant quality to their squad in the summer. They have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni, signalling their intent to recapture the EPL title.

Despite their massive spending spree, the Merseysiders continue to be linked with moves for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. With only four days left in the transfer window, they will have to act fast if they are to secure the services of their top transfer targets.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Liverpool's high-stakes EPL clash against Arsenal, Slot addressed the question about his side's transfer activity. The Dutch tactician said (via ESPN):

"As always, we try to sign players that can help but there is no reason to complain after the first two games that we need more. But if we can strengthen, we will, if it is the right money and the right player. But there are only four days left so let's see if we do something."

Up next, Liverpool will be seen in action against Arsenal in a mouth-watering Premier League encounter on Sunday (August 31).

