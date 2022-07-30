Liverpool expected to make ‘official proposal’ to sign South American forward: Reports

Liverpool are expected to make an official proposal to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo, according to Brazilian outlet Bolavip (h/t HITC).

According to the report, the 19-year-old has guts, agility, and physical strength - the three qualities that would appeal to Jurgen Klopp. The Brazilian striker has scored 28 goals in 102 senior appearances for the club.

Such a record at the age of 19 indicates the level of trust placed in him by the Brazilian club. The Reds signed a South American striker earlier this summer in Uruguay's Darwin Nunez.

The 23-year-old scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions for SL Benfica last season. He is arguably a more refined product than Leonardo and has already shown his abilities earlier this month.

The Uruguayan international starred for Liverpool in their 5-0 rout of RB Leipzig, where he scored four goals in the space of 45 minutes. Apart from signing Nunez, the Reds have been relatively quiet in this transfer window.

Calvin Ramsay arrived from Aberdeen but the teenager is expected to be a backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Similarly, the exciting Fabio Carvalho could also be on the fringes of Klopp's starting XI in his debut season at Anfield.

Leonardo, if signed, would make sense for the German manager. Liverpool have seen Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi leave the club this summer for AS Monaco and AC Milan respectively.

Liverpool reject opening Juventus bid for Roberto Firmino

Another Liverpool attacker who could depart in the coming weeks is Roberto Firmino. The Brazil international is attracting heavy interest from Juventus, who reportedly submitted a £19million bid for him.

However, the Reds have rejected the Serie A side's offer, as per Corriere dello Sport (h/t Mirror). The 30-year-old could drop down the packing order at Anfield after the arrivals of Luis Diaz and Nunez in back-to-back transfer windows.

It would be smart for the Reds to retain the former Hoffenheim star for next season, but it remains to be seen if Firmino will accept a subdued role at the club.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins in November, and Firmino could want regular playing time at club level to make Tite's 26-man shortlist. The Old Lady are expected to raise their efforts to sign Firmino in the coming weeks.

The initial offer was apparently to test the waters at Liverpool regarding their stance on Firmino. It is worth mentioning that the Reds have already lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

