Liverpool eye surprise move for PSG star as Arne Slot looks to bolster squad - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a shock move for PSG ace Warren Zaire-Emery as Arne Slot has begun to plan for the 2025-26 season. The Dutch tactician has enjoyed a brilliant debut season at the club so far, losing just four times across all competitions.

Ad

Last summer, Liverpool hardly changed the squad that played in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the club. Their chief target was Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but they failed to convince the midfielder to leave Real Sociedad for Anfield.

Anfield Watch have exclusively revealed that the Reds are keen on France international Zaire-Emery for the summer, and are willing to pay any amount required to land him. The youngster signed a new deal until 2029 with his boyhood club, but Slot's side believes they can try to turn his head with a bid in the summer.

Ad

Trending

Liverpool's recruitment experts have a good relationship with Zaire-Emery's agent Joao Mendes and will look to exploit that relationship to allow them to move for the midfielder. Still only 18, Zaire-Emery has racked up over 100 appearances for PSG, quickly establishing himself as one of Europe's biggest talents. He holds the record for being the youngest player to start a UEFA Champions League knockout game, doing so aged 16 years and 343 days old in a defeat to Bayern Munich in 2023.

Ad

Warren Zaire-Emery is a technically gifted midfielder who has an engine that allows him to cover a great deal of ground for his team. The youngster has appeared 29 times for PSG this season and will cost a great deal to move away from the club.

Liverpool ace wanted by PSG - Reports

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate is on the radar of Ligue 1 giants PSG for a summer move, as per reports from ESPN. The France international is said to be interested in a move back to his home country, having been at Anfield since 2021.

Ad

Konate is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Reds and has yet to accept their offer of renewal as he considers his future. The 25-year-old Frenchman is wanted by PSG, who are looking to strengthen their backline with a major addition in the summer.

Liverpool will be reluctant to lose Konate, who has grown into one of the finest center-backs in Europe since joining them. The defender was born in Paris and spent five years in the academy of Paris FC, and will be looking forward to returning to his birth city.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback