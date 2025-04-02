Liverpool face competition from Real Madrid for Bundesliga stalwart lined up as Virgil van Dijk replacement: Reports 

Liverpool are set to face competition from Spanish giants Real Madrid in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie. The center-back, who has been a regular under Xabi Alonso, is seen as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk.

While Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of success on the field, particularly in the Premier League, contract issues off the pitch have been a major talking point. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season, with no renewals confirmed yet.

Although multiple reports suggest that Alexander-Arnold could be on his way to Real Madrid, questions remain over whether Salah and Van Dijk will follow suit. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that despite the ongoing speculation, there have been concrete negotiations between Van Dijk and the club.

According to Football Insider, however, Arne Slot's side are preparing for life beyond Van Dijk, given that he turns 34 this year. Fichajes.net has also reported that the Reds are eyeing Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie as their top target to reinforce the defense (via TEAMtalk).

However, they may face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the Ecuadorian’s signature. With David Alaba and Eder Militao struggling with recurring injuries and a lack of defensive depth, Los Blancos have identified the 23-year-old as a key option for next season.

Hincapie has certainly been a revelation at Leverkusen since his arrival in 2021, playing a vital role in their double-winning campaign last season. He has made 38 appearances this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists across competitions.

Paul Merson slams Liverpool for failing to extend the contract of three key players

Contract issues have been brewing at Liverpool for a long time. It’s a major concern, as Salah, Alexander-Arnold, and Van Dijk have been the backbone of the club’s achievements under both Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson did not hold back in his criticism, suggesting that all three could leave in the summer. He also emphasized that the Reds must retain at least two of them if they want to remain successful next season.

"I’ve been saying it for the last eight or nine months - I don’t see any of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk signing at Liverpool. Because I just don’t know why you wouldn’t have signed already. If Liverpool want to keep on being successful and go again next year, they’ve got to keep Van Dijk and Salah, assuming Alexander-Arnold has already gone," he said (via Sky Sports).

For now, Liverpool’s focus shifts back to the Premier League, where they hold a nine-point lead over Arsenal. They are set to host Everton at Anfield on Wednesday (April 2) before traveling to London to face Fulham on Sunday (April 6).

