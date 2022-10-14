Liverpool to face European giants in a mid-season friendly - Reports

Liverpool are set to face AC Milan in a top-billing mid-season friendly in Dubai, reports Liverpool Echo. The match will be scheduled sometime during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Reds look to make the most of their break during the Qatar showpiece.

Even though some of their players will be away on international duty, Jurgen Klopp's side want to keep the non-participants sharp. A friendly match is thus in the pipeline, and reigning Serie A champions AC Milan have been discussed as Liverpool's possible opponents.

It's unclear when it will be played, but Dubai has been chosen as the venue. It will be a short flight from Qatar for players who have been knocked out of the World Cup.

Brazilian stars Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are all likely to play in the World Cup, while Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are expected to be called up by their respective teams too.

None of Liverpool's English contingent, though, might feature in Qatar. That includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hasn't been called up to the Three Lions squad lately.

Questions also hover over Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate's inclusions in the Spain and France squads respectively, given the competition for places in both sides.

Mohamed Salah is the biggest star in the side who will miss the flight as Egypt failed to qualify after losing to Senegal in the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Liverpool could use the break after a topsy-turvy campaign so far

Liverpool haven't had the best start to their season in the Premier League, winning only twice from their opening eight games to sit in 10th place.

After going winless in their opening three games, the Reds thrashed Bournemouth in a record 9-0 shellacking to signal their arrival.

However, that has proved to be a false dawn, with the Anfield outfit winning just once more in their next four outings.

In the Champions League too, the Reds were battered 4-1 by Napoli in their opening match, but have since recovered to win three in a row.

They most recently brushed Rangers aside in a 7-1 drubbing, which came just days after a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the league.

Suffice to say, the Reds have blown hot and cold so far, struggling for consistency in their game to back up those huge wins.

As such, the international break will be a real boon for Jurgen Klopp and Co, who will be looking to regroup and come back much stronger in the second half of their campaign.

