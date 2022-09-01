Liverpool fail with last-ditch attempt to sign Brazilian international as he prefers Arsenal move: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly failed in their attempt to sign Douglas Luiz as the player prefers a move to Arsenal.

The Aston Villa star has been a target for both the Gunners and the Reds. However, the player prefers a move to the Emirates. He scored directly from the corner in his side's 2-1 loss against the Gunners last night.

According to Sky, a second bid of £23 million from Arsenal for the player has been rejected by Aston Villa.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny on the sidelines due to injuries, the Gunners are keen to add more depth to their midfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been suffering from their own injury issues. Club captain Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury during his team's 2-1 win against Newcastle United.

To add to that, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, and Naby Keita have all been sidelined with their respective injury issues.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are on the verge of completing a loan deal for Arthur from Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder is currently undergoing his medical for the club.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin set to join Barcelona on a one-year deal

Hector Bellerin set to join Barcelona

Hector Bellerin is set to end his prolonged association with Arsenal as the Spanish defender looks set to join Barcelona.

The Catalan club have long been interested in adding a right-back to their squad. The man chosen by Xavi Hernandez is Bellerin, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta prefers the likes of Ben White, Tomiyasu, and Cedric over the Spaniard.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB #DeadlineDay Contracts being prepared right now for Hector Bellerín to Barcelona. It’s one year deal, 100% confirmed — no option to extend, and really big salary cut for Bellerín compared to original Arsenal salary. Contracts being prepared right now for Hector Bellerín to Barcelona. It’s one year deal, 100% confirmed — no option to extend, and really big salary cut for Bellerín compared to original Arsenal salary. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB #DeadlineDay https://t.co/oocogqKSb1

Bellerin spent the last season out on loan at Real Betis. He helped the side to a fifth-place finish in LaLiga. Betis also managed to win the Copa del Rey in 2021-22.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to end their association with Sergino Dest, with the USMNT player on his way to Italy. He will join AC Milan on loan with a buy option.

Xavi Hernandez has preferred the likes of Ronald Araujo and Sergi Roberto over the player for the right-back position so far.

Bellerin has been a part of the Gunners' senior team since the 2013-14 season. He made 239 appearances for the north London side during his stay at the club. It will be interesting to see how the player performs in his new spell at the Mes que un club.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar