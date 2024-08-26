Liverpool fan says Chiesa transfer rumors are "bullsh*t", Fabrizio Romano responds with cheeky tweet

Liverpool are considering a late transfer move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano. Once the news broke of the Reds' interest in the Italian, an amusing exchange ensued between a fan and the journalist.

According to Romano, Chiesa is of interest to Liverpool, who are hoping to make him their second transfer of the season. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who reportedly passed his Anfield medical, is close to becoming the first acquisition of the Arne Slot era.

A Liverpool fan, however, did not agree with the popular journalist.

"Okay chat this Chiesa stuff is bullsh*t. Not one Liverpool journo has said anything," the post read.

She was replying to Romano's initial post breaking the news of the six-time European winners' interest in the Juve attacker.

Fabrizio Romano took the user @Chaeboszlai's post in the right spirit and gave a cheeky response that garnered plenty of attention.

"Check now," came the simple reply by Romano.

Romano's reply was in relation to other journalists and sources corroborating his story about the Reds' interest in the attacker.

Liverpool on the verge of their first signing of the summer

Liverpool are so far the only club in Europe's top five leagues yet to sign a player this window. They are, however, about to break the 'duck' with the acquisition of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Current Anfield No. 1 Alisson Becker spoke about the potential transfer in an interview with The Times. He joked that he is getting old but highlighted that he thought the signing of the Georgian is a "good idea."

"The club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can," said Alisson.

He highlighted that this potential transfer didn't come out of the blue and that he was kept in the loop by the club. Speaking about his own future, he said that he and his family are happy at the club.

"I think it was a good idea. I knew about that [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think," revealed the Brazilian.

Alisson started the season with the Reds strongly, keeping clean sheets in both of their opening matches. He faces a difficult task on Sunday, September 1, as Arne Slot's side faces arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

