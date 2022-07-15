“Absolutely no luck at all”, “We are cursed” – Liverpool fans ‘feel sorry’ as 28-year-old star gets injured during pre-season clash against Crystal Palace

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seems to have picked up an injury during the club's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old started the match on Friday at the Singapore National Stadium. However, he limped off the pitch a minute before half-time and was replaced by 20-year-old Leighton Clarkson. The Reds eventually won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been plagued by injuries for much of his career and is yet to enjoy an injury-free season at Anfield.

Liverpool fans were understandably upset with the Englishman suffering yet another injury and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

One fan wrote:

"Oxlade Chamberlain has absolutely no luck at all."

Another user tweeted that the Reds were "cursed with injuries":

"We are cursed with injuries."

One fan sympathized with Oxlade-Chamberlain for his constant fitness troubles and tweeted:

"Really feel sorry for Chamberlain. Just can't catch a break."

Here are some more reactions to the former Arsenal midfielder's latest injury setback:

Laurie @LFCLaurie "Oxlade-Chamberlain is injured again".



Oxlade-Chamberlain notably joins Diogo Jota on the treatment table for the Reds. As per Liverpool Echo, Jota underwent scans on Thursday after suffering an injury in training. The Portuguese forward didn't take the field during his side's 4-0 defeat against Manchester United earlier this week.

The report added that Jota suffered an injury in the hamstring region, where he sustained a knock at the end of last season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's struggles with injuries at Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in the summer of 2017. He has never been able to break into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI despite providing some memorable moments.

In five years at Anfield, the midfielder has played 133 times across all competitions, averaging only around 46 minutes per appearance. Oxlade-Chamberlain was notably fit for most of the 2021-22 season but still made only 29 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman's contract expires at the end of next season. As per Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside), he has been approached by several clubs, but Klopp does not want any more departures this summer. The Reds have already let go of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, and Divock Origi in the ongoing transfer window.

