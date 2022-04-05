“Blatant corruption”, “Title’s gone” - Liverpool fans furious over Premier League’s choice for referee and VAR for Manchester City clash

Liverpool visit Manchester City on Sunday, 10 April in a clash that may prove to be a Premier League title decider. City are currently a point clear of the Reds at the top of the table, with both teams having eight games left this season.

Many are describing Sunday's upcoming fixture as one of the biggest in recent history. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told Sky Sports he is expecting a 'proper battle'.

However, the Reds fans are extremely unhappy with the choice of the officials for the match. Anthony Taylor has been named referee for the clash, while Paul Tierney has been selected for VAR duty.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Manchester City v Liverpool



Referee: Anthony Taylor.



Referee: Anthony Taylor. VAR: Paul Tierney.

Taylor is from Wythenshawe, around eight miles from the Etihad Stadium, while Tierney is from the Greater Manchester town of Wigan.

Many fans from the red half of Merseyside took to social media to voice their anger at the appointments. Here are some of their reactions:

Ben D'Arcy @ben_darcy

Michael Oliver was the clear choice. Shambles



Referee: Anthony Taylor.



Had to check that this wasn't a fake account. Can't believe that they would put TWO Manchester referees on this game.Michael Oliver was the clear choice. Shambles

Paddy Power @paddypower The Premier League has announced that Anthony Taylor will referee Man City v Liverpool, with Paul Tierney on VAR duty.



The Premier League has announced that Anthony Taylor will referee Man City v Liverpool, with Paul Tierney on VAR duty.The PL also confirmed that the Gallagher brothers will be the linesmen for the game, with Chesney from Coronation Street as fourth official.

Fab @LFCFab_



Overthinking pays @JamesPearceLFC I think the 12th man is confirmed,

According to MEN, Taylor has referred Liverpool 47 times, with the Reds winning on 27 occasions, losing just nine. He has only shown two red cards during those matches.

However, on the three occasions Taylor has been the main official during clashes between the two sides, the Reds have never won, losing twice and drawing once.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Referee Paul Tierney will be on VAR duty for Manchester City against Liverpool this weekend.Throwback to the last time he met Jürgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, Tierney has taken charge of 18 Liverpool games, and the six-time European champions have won 10 of those matches. They have faced only two defeats in them, both of which came against the two Manchester clubs.

Manchester City and Liverpool set to face off in potential title decider

Tierney was in charge of the reverse fixture earlier this season in October. Manchester City twice came from behind to snatch a point at Anfield, with James Milner arguably fortunate not to be sent off.

The October fixture was a game best remembered for a stunning solo goal from Mohamed Salah. Kevin De Bruyne later equalized late to earn a crucial point for Guardiola's side.

Sunday's mouth-watering game, scheduled to kick off at 16:30 GMT, is set to be a potential title decider between the two teams. They have undoubtedly been the best in England over the last five years. Manchester City and Liverpool have had several titanic title tussels and this is set to be another crucial game.

The Sky Blues have won three league championships since Guardiola's arrival in 2016, compared to the one that the Reds won in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in white hot-form, having won 10 Premier League games in a row. They have managed to close the 12-point gap in February to just one point now in April.

Needless to say, this clash could be one of the games of the season.

