"Liverpool fans won't like this" – Owen Hargreaves feels 21-year-old Reds star is similar to Paul Pogba

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has insisted that Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has a playing style akin to ex-Red Devils flop and Juventus ace Paul Pogba.

Gravenberch, 21, secured a permanent switch to Anfield in a £34 million deal from Bayern Munich on the summer deadline day. He arrived following months of media speculation, which arose due to the player's alleged discontentment about his lack of game-time in Munich.

So far, the 11-cap Netherlands international has shown multiple signs of promise in his first couple of months at Liverpool. He has registered two goals and two assists in 10 overall appearances this campaign.

Speaking after the Reds' recent 3-0 Premier League home win against Nottingham Forest, Hargreaves singled out the Dutchman for a bit of praise. He elaborated (h/t HITC):

"He has played amazing [in the Europa League] and because he has played well there, then he gets the opportunity to play in the Premier League. He reminds me, Liverpool fans won't like this, but he is Pogba-esque. He can do a lot of good stuff. He can play in a lot of positions. He has a great size. Great athleticism."

Hargreaves also expressed his surprise about Gravenberch's lack of game time at the Allianz Arena in the 2022-23 season. He said:

"But I think he is one of those players you will need to specialise in a position, but so far, I love watching him. I am amazed that he didn't play more for Bayern Munich because I think he is going to be a good addition to the [Reds'] midfield."

Earlier in the past summer, Gravenberch left Ajax to join Bayern Munich for an initial fee of around £16 million. He started just six of his 34 appearances for the Bavarians, managing to record a goal and an assist.

Tony Cascarino says Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has transformed Reds' midfield

Speaking to The Times, former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino lavished praise on Dominik Szoboszlai after the midfielder's performance in the Reds' 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest. He said (h/t TBR):

"I have been blown away by how, in such a short space of time, Szoboszlai has transformed their midfield. The young Hungarian has been outstanding this season, with his reading of the game, lightning pace and a stamina that means he covers every blade of grass."

Szoboszlai, 23, has rejuvenated Liverpool's midfield after the departure of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner. He has registered two goals and two assists in 13 overall games this term.

Since arriving for £60 million from RB Leipzig in the summer, Szoboszlai has led a host of metrics for Liverpool. He has completed the most passes and the final-third passes, created the most chances, and won possession the most in middle third in the Premier League so far.