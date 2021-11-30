'How is he lower than Ronaldo and Benzema', 'Embarrassing award' - Liverpool fans slam Ballon d'Or in reaction to Mohamed Salah's ranking

Liverpool fans are making their voices heard concerning Mohamed Salah's position on the Ballon d'Or 2021 final list and are not happy that the forward was placed behind Cristiano Ronaldo. They have described the award as 'embarrassing' and an 'absolute disgrace'.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or 2021 while Cristiano Ronaldo finished sixth ahead of Mohamed Salah, who was in seventh position.

The Kopites feel that the outcome was not fair at all and that their talisman had been overlooked in favor of his more lionized compatriots.

The results for the top 10 players in the Ballon d'Or 2021 are as follows:

1: Lionel Messi 2: Robert Lewandowski 3: Jorginho 4: Karim Benzema 5: N'Golo Kante 6: Cristiano Ronaldo 7: Mohamed Salah 8: Kevin de Bruyne 9: Kylian Mbappe 10: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Sarki. @Waspapping_ Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th ahead of Mohamed Salah is nothing short of daylight robbery Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 6th ahead of Mohamed Salah is nothing short of daylight robbery

The Liverpool forward has been in sensational form since switching from Roma's Stadio Olimpico to Anfield. The Egyptian has consistently topped the goal charts in England, similar to what Messi and Ronaldo have done in Spain and Italy respectively. The Anfield faithful are thus justified in standing by their man.

Mpese Proud African @MpeseProud



It's no longer credible.



This award has lost credibility.



The ceremony itself and the award are made to promote LA Liga, especially everything associated with Barcelona, or Spain. This Is Anfield @thisisanfield NEW: Mohamed Salah laughably comes 7th in Ballon d’Or – behind Ronaldo! thisisanfield.com/2021/11/mohame… NEW: Mohamed Salah laughably comes 7th in Ballon d’Or – behind Ronaldo! thisisanfield.com/2021/11/mohame… Ballon D'or is rigged.It's no longer credible.This award has lost credibility.The ceremony itself and the award are made to promote LA Liga, especially everything associated with Barcelona, or Spain. twitter.com/thisisanfield/… Ballon D'or is rigged.It's no longer credible.This award has lost credibility.The ceremony itself and the award are made to promote LA Liga, especially everything associated with Barcelona, or Spain. twitter.com/thisisanfield/…

Additionally, many neutrals consider Mohamed Salah to be currently the best footballer on the planet. However, he was eclipsed by Ronaldo and Messi due to their more storied history.

It’s quite telling that in 2018, the Egyptian won the Football Supporters' Federation Player of the Year title. Though he was third in the Best FIFA Men's Player behind Luka Modric and Ronaldo in the same year.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool numbers and Ronaldo's 2021 stats

Salah has been sensational for Liverpool

Salah has been nothing but spectacular since joining Liverpool in 2017. He became the fastest Liverpool player to reach the 100-goal milestone, doing so in 151 games to upstage Roger Hunt, who took 152 games.

He is also the first player in Liverpool history to score in nine consecutive games. He achieved the feat on October 19, 2021 scoring two against Atletico Madrid in a Champions League match.

The game ended 3-2 in favor of Liverpool. The second goal also ensured that he hit two birds with one stone because it was his 31st in the UEFA Champions League. That made the Egyptian Liverpool’s leading goal scorer in Europe’s premier competition.

So far this season, Salah has 11 goals and eight assists in 13 Premier League appearances. He has also managed to cross the ball 18 times and created 10 big chances. In comparison, Ronaldo has four goals, two assists, four crosses and two big chances created in 10 apperances.

And so in choosing Ronaldo to finish above Mohamed Salah, the Kopites are of the opinion that the Ballon d'Or might have lost some of its credibility by favoring an inferior player.

Here are some more fan reactions on Twitter.

