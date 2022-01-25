"Liverpool are far superior, historically, in world football" - Kevin Phillips urges key Reds player to stay at club despite PSG interest

Kevin Phillips has urged Mohamed Salah to snub PSG and stay at Liverpool. The pundit believes the Reds are superior historically, and it would be ideal for the Egyptian to continue at Anfield.

Salah's contract at Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023, and he is yet to put pen to a new deal. The Reds have been in contract talks with their star forward for some time, but are yet to reach an agreement. Reports suggest his wage demands are over the limit set by the owners.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips revealed he wants Salah to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. He is hopeful the forward will find an agreement with the Reds when he is back from AFCON and snub interest from PSG.

"That's great news for the club in relation to Salah's future. For me though, why would you want to go there anyway? Stay where you are. I know they may be able to give him the salary he wants but Liverpool are far superior, historically, in world football. This contract situation needs to get sorted. I think the fans would be very upset and annoyed if Salah left to join a PSG. It has to be a priority for the club. They have to get this situation sorted. Hopefully it will get signed once he's back from the African Cup of Nations," Phillips said.

Liverpool know what Mohamed Salah wants

Mohamed Salah spoke to British GQ earlier this month and confirmed he has made his demands clear to the club.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson - 8 Most Premier League assists this campaign:Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold - 10Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - 9Liverpool's Andy Robertson - 8 🅰️ Most Premier League assists this campaign:Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold - 10Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - 9Liverpool's Andy Robertson - 8 https://t.co/VEHBCjIQMb

The forward claims he is not looking for anything 'crazy', and it is not something the club cannot afford.

"I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands. They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff. The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something. Because they appreciate what you did for the club. I've been here for my fifth year now. I know the club very well. I love the fans. The fans love me. But with the administration, they have [been] told the situation. It's in their hands."

Salah has been the Reds' top-scorer again this season, scoring 23 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

