Liverpool favorites to sign 22-year-old star who is being chased by Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool are believed to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for Sporting CP center-back Goncalo Inacio. According to a report in 90min, the Reds had sent scouts to watch the defender play over the international break.

This comes after a report from German outlet SportBILD stating that the Red Devils are looking to drop out of the race for the 22-year-old. They previously had an interest in the player, but the report states that the Merseyside team are the frontrunner now.

Liverpool are keen on adding a center-back, with both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip aged 32. Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have stepped in for the side but the pair have suffered from injury issues. Adding Goncalo Inacio could serve to be a smart long-term signing for the Reds.

Inacio has become one of Europe's most coveted prospects. At just 22, he has made over 130 appearances for Sporting CP and has also featured four times for Portugal.

He recently signed a contract extension with Sporting that is set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027. However, the German outlet's report claims that there is a release clause of €49 million, which Klopp's side could look to trigger.

Liverpool and Manchester United interested in La Liga defender: Reports

Both sides are believed to be in the market for a central defender.

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out in the pursuit of Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand. According to TEAMtalk, both teams sent scouts to watch the center-back.

The 26-year-old was born in France but represents Spain on the international stage, making six appearances for the national side. He made his debut for Sociedad in 2018 and has since made almost 200 appearances for the La Liga side. He has bagged five goals and six assists. This season, he has featured in all but one fixtures for the side.

Le Normand's contract with the Basque side is expected to be until June 2026. The report also claims that there is a release clause of €50 million.

Liverpool are reportedly keen on adding a center-back in the upcoming summer. They were linked with a move to Chelsea's Levi Colwill earlier this window and have also targetted Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio.

Manchester United's interest in a central defender is based on the possible departure of Harry Maguire from the club. The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford but has performed well in recent times.