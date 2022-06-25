Chelsea star contacts Real Madrid through agent and would ‘accept supporting role’ at Bernabeu since he ‘wants to leave’ Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea star Timo Werner has reportedly contacted La Liga champions Real Madrid through his agent.

Werner, 26, joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in 2020. The German managed an impressive 93 goals in 158 appearances for Leipzig and had been widely expected to continue his goalscoring form for Chelsea.

But it has been a difficult time for Werner at Stamford Bridge, unable to hit the heights that preceded him at the Red Bull Arena.

According to El Nacional, he may be looking for an exit and has reportedly offered himself to UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid through his agent.

Madrid had a phenomenal 2021-2022 season, winning both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

At the forefront of that success was French talisman Karim Benzema, who continues to turn back the years with inspired performances. The Frenchman managed an astounding 44 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions. But at the age of 34 he cannot be expected to be relied upon solely in terms of a goalscoring output at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The likes of Mariano Diaz and Luke Jovic have been unable to offer valuable cover for Carlo Ancelotti. This may prompt president Florentino Perez to splash the cash on a forward.

Chelsea will reportedly listen to offers of around €50 million for Werner, which is a similar fee to the one they paid Leipzig.

Timo Werner continues to experience a difficult time at Stamford Bridge following his arrival back in 2020.

The 26-year-old had to play second-fiddle to Blues club-record signing Romelu Lukaku and German compatriot Kai Havertz for large parts of last season. He made 37 appearances, scoring 11 goals and contributing six assists across all competitions.

The former Leipzig striker reportedly wants to end his spell with the Blues, with even Thomas Tuchel unable to get the best out of the forward. Werner can also provide Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti with depth in many areas, having played as a centre-forward and as a wide forward.

The German has three years left on his deal with Chelsea but speculation is growing over his future.

