Liverpool forward fears club ‘want him out’ after Luis Diaz signing: Reports

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane reportedly fears the club want him out following the signing of Colombian Luis Diaz in January.

Mane has been a mainstay in the Liverpool squad since joining from Southampton for £37.8 million in 2016. The former Red Bull Salzburg attacker has 85 goals in 185 appearances for the Reds in the league so far.

He has won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup and recently the Carabao Cup during his time with the Reds.

His performances have been vital in the recent success at Anfield under manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Klopp's decision to sign Diaz in January from FC Porto for around £40 million has concerned Mane. He reportedly fears the club's owners Fenway Sports Group may be looking to offload him as a result.

Football Insider reports that Mane feels that Liverpool may capitalize on their last opportunity to cash in on the forward with him nearing his 30's.

During the Carabao Cup final win last Sunday against Chelsea, Mane was substituted for Diogo Jota. The Senegal international reacted angrily to the swap.

The 29-year-old could be set for an interesting summer if Liverpool do indeed intend to cash in on him with just a year left on his contract.

Where could Liverpool's Sadio Mane end up?

Mane scored against Los Blancos in the UCL final in Kiev

Should Mane depart the Merseyside outfit, he will not be short of suitors.

One of the European heavyweights who have long been linked with the Senegal winger are La Liga giants Barcelona.

Goal reports that Blaugrana and fellow Spanish side Real Madrid are tracking Mane, with the player said to be open to a move to either side.

The report claims the winger may look to move to Spain because of his desire to become the greatest African player in history.

He reportedly feels that the opportunity to win the league in another country will set him among the greats of African football.

Real Madrid did try signing Mane back in 2018 following the side's victory over the Reds in the UEFA Champions League.

Madrid boss at the time Zinedine Zidane was thoroughly impressed with Mane's performance in the final. He saw him as a potential replacement for the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who had departed for Juventus.

Barca have constantly kept tabs on the winger, who should he leave Liverpool could make his way to Spain.

