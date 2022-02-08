Lionel Messi demanded signing of Liverpool superstar as condition to continue at Barcelona – Reports

According to SER Catalunya, Lionel Messi made the signing of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane one of his conditions to stay at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi moved to PSG after failing to agree a contract renewal at Barcelona, a club he had been at since the age of 13. During his tenure, Messi became one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game and won the Ballon d’Or 7 times, although his latest was awarded to him as a PSG player.

The Argentinian superstar wanted to stay at the club and even offered to lower his salary in order to do so. However, recent reports suggest that one of the conditions he put forward was the signing of Senegalese international Sadio Mane.

Lionel Messi had famously admitted to having voted for Sadio Mane at #1 for the 2019 FIFA men’s player of the year award. He also claimed it was a shame Mane finished only 4th in the final standing for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

It now seems as if the Argentinian’s admiration for the winger went as far as asking Barcelona to sign him.

Barcelona unlikely to renew interest in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane

Recent reports claim that Barcelona tried to sign Sadio Mane last summer. Mane had 20 goal involvements for Liverpool last season and is still an integral player. He forms one part of their attacking trio alongside Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino. With Barcelona facing a severe financial crisis last summer, Liverpool reportedly demanded a huge transfer fee that discouraged Barcelona.

Sadio Mane is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 23 and the club is likely to make efforts to keep him for longer. Mane has established himself as a bonafide Liverpool legend and is now also a legend for his national team. Senegal won what was their first ever African title as Mane finished with 3 goals in 7 matches.

The winger has been in decent form for the Reds this season as well and has 10 goals and 2 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. As a result, Liverpool can again be expected to ward off interest from the Spanish club by demanding a huge transfer fee.

Furthermore, Barcelona has more pressing concerns. Xavi Hernandez has recognized several positions that he wants reinforcements at in order to compete with Florentino Perez’s Galactico project at Real Madrid. One player who could potentially command a huge transfer fee is Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

