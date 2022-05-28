Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah opens up on his feelings on the last day of the 2021-22 Premier League season

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah recently shared his disappointment of losing the Premier League title race to Manchester City on the final day. However, he stated that it has motivated the team even more to win the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

The Reds finished second in the Premier League title race behind Manchester City by just one point. Going into the final day on May 22 with one point separating them, City faced Aston Villa while Liverpool played Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pep Guardiola's side were 2-0 down against Villa until the 75th minute. However, a brace from Ilkay Gundogan and a goal from Rodri led to a brilliant six-minute comeback. They won the game 3-2 and with it their fourth Premier League title in five years. The Merseysiders also won their game 3-1 but that was irrelevant with City's win.

That ended Liverpool's dream of a quadruple this season. They have already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and will now face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

When asked by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport about whether the Premier League title defeat will motivate them for the final, Salah said:

"I think so. I think the way we lost. City are also an unbelievable team, they have a good manager. They managed to win the game in that way, like in six minutes or seven minutes. I think now everybody's motivated more to just go and give it a big try and win."

When asked about his feelings after the match, Salah said:

"I mean, the way like you said, you lost a game, seven minutes at the end, your game, you scored late on. You think that you may have a chance and it goes away from you and you lose it."

When Manchester City were losing 2-0 against Villa on the final day, Liverpool were drawing 1-1 against Wolves. A win would've secured the title for the Reds even if City had drawn.

Salah came on as a substitute in the 58th minute and scored in the 84th minute to make it 2-1 for Liverpool. He celebrated assuming he had won the title.

He talked about this with Ferdinand saying:

"Disappointed. Like everybody was in the dressing room was like disappointed. You can see, I think there is a friend of mine sending me a picture. Just like when I celebrate and after the last game, when I scored the last goal, I celebrate. The way I celebrate was crazy."

However, as Salah celebrated, a supporter in the stands pointed out to him that Manchester City had already completed their comeback. The Egyptian spoke about this as well, saying:

"And I just arrived to the fence and I asked immediately what was the result. He told me three two and I was like, immediately I celebrate because when I was coming in, I ask the players in the bench behind the bench what the result is saying, Villa 2-0 up so Villa winning."

He added:

"Then I say, okay, maybe City cannot score one, maybe two, at least until now. Two. With that goal, we're going to win the League. So in my mind, I was celebrating that as we win the League until that moment. So, we celebrate. Everybody comes to me during that time. I saw the guy. What was the result? What was the result? He told me, like three-two. Wow."

Salah then again stressed the disappointment Liverpool had but also credited Manchester City. He concluded:

"But after the game, honestly, everybody was in the dressing room, like, very disappointed. Also, I was really disappointed, but you have to accept it. And also, I can't take any credit from City because they are unbelievable team, they score three goals in six to seven minutes."

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool will be motivated for the Champions League final

As Salah has already stated, missing out on the Premier League title will serve as a motivation for Liverpool for the final against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, they also have revenge on their minds from the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

Salah was subbed off in the first half due to a shoulder injury as Madrid were 3-1 winners on the night, winning their 13th title.

The Egyptian has already stated his desire for revenge and Liverpool will also be motivated as a team to lift their seventh Champions League trophy.

