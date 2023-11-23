Liverpool given massive boost ahead of Manchester City fixture as key players return to training - Reports

Liverpool have received a huge boost with the return of key players as they prepare for their Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday, November 25. The Reds will have most of their squad available for the fixture after their players returned to training without any injuries from their national teams.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the early season pace-setters in the Premier League, with just one point separating them atop the log, with City leading. They are set for a face-off immediately after the international break at the Etihad, and a great deal will be on the line.

Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp will be overjoyed by the return of his South American contingent of Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds already have the players back in training, alongside other players such as Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch, journalist Paul Joyce reports.

Klopp would have watched with keen interest as Chelsea gave the champions a huge scare at Stamford Bridge just before the international break. The match at Stamford Bridge descended into chaos, with neither side managing to get a hold of the game, and it ended 4-4.

Liverpool struggled in the Premier League last season, and they finished outside the league's UEFA Champions League places. They lost against the Cityzens 4-1 at the Etihad in the league and won 1-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool, Manchester City set to renew rivalry in 2023-24

For the most part of the last five years, the Reds and the Cityzens have been fierce rivals in the Premier League. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted in an interview that Liverpool are his team's fierce rivals in England.

They have won all the league titles on offer since the 2016-17 season, when Chelsea won the league title under Antonio Conte. The Reds have won one while Manchester City have won five. The Cityzens will look to avoid any hiccups against their rivals on Saturday when they face each other at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp has built a new-look Liverpool side with the addition of midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai, MacAllister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo. The side look to have moved on from losing several senior players in the summer transfer window.

The Reds know that a win in the encounter will go a long way to boosting their confidence, and will send them top of the standings. Similarly, a win for the champions over their rivals will prove that the match against Chelsea was just a blip.