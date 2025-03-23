"Liverpool are going to need a centre-forward" - Alan Shearer asks Reds to replace exit-linked Darwin Nunez with PL attacker

Premier League icon Alan Shearer has urged Liverpool to replace Darwin Nunez with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The 22-year-old has been impressive in the Premier League this season despite his side looking destined for relegation.

Delap, who came through the youth ranks of Manchester City, has 10 goals and two assists in 28 Premier League outings this season. Premier League's all-time top goalscorer Alan Shearer has backed the young Englishman for a bright future.

Shearer has claimed that Liverpool need a new striker up front and should look to offload Darwin Nunez. The former England international has urged the Reds to make a move for Delap to replace their misfiring number nine. Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Liverpool are going to need a centre-forward. They might try and move Nunez on and bring someone else into that position. There will be big football clubs after Delap I’m sure of that."

Liverpool have usually been excellent in the transfer market under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group (FSG). Most of their signings have been successful and they have very rarely splashed big money for one player.

Darwin Nunez is an exception to the Merseyside giants' brilliant recruitment policy as he has largely struggled to live up to his pricetag. He joined the Reds in 2022 on a club record £85 million deal but has been pretty underwhelming.

The Uruguay international has so far scored 40 goals and produced 24 assists in 136 appearances for the Premier League giants. He has often made headlines for his poor finishing while sometimes scoring crucial goals for his side.

Former Liverpool defender urges Arne Slot to trust youngster

Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has urged Arne Slot to put his faith in Conor Bradley if Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves in the summer. The Merseyside giants could lose their vice-captain for nothing this summer with his contract set to expire.

Gregory Vignal has claimed that Conor Bradley has what it takes to become the first-choice right-back for the Reds. Vignal said (via DaveOCKOP):

“Give him a chance, why not? I will give him [Bradley] a chance, but I will need maybe someone who knows the high level, someone who’s already won something and understands what it means to be at the top level week in and week out, even to help him because he’s still young and still learning.”

Bradley has been hugely impressive since last season while filling in for Alexander-Arnold. He has made 50 appearances for Liverpool so far, scoring once and providing nine assists.

