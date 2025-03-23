Liverpool interested in signing winger wanted by Manchester City - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in highly rated Ecuadorian winger Johan Martinez in the summer, also wanted by Manchester City. As reported by TEAMtalk (via DaveOCKOP), the Reds have identified the 15-year-old as a star in the making.

Martinez plies his trade for Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle's youth setup and has attracted plenty of suitors despite his young age. Manchester City have reportedly also expressed their interest in the teenager, posing a major challenge for Arne Slot's side.

Independiente del Valle have produced some amazing talents in recent years who have established themselves in Europe. Moises Caicedo, William Pacho, Piero Hincapie and Kendry Paez are some of their top graduates in recent years.

Liverpool have had plenty of success with South American footballers, with the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho impressing for them. Johan Martinez is far from ready for first-team football but he is very highly thought of by a host of clubs.

The Reds have several areas in the squad where they need plenty of strengthening despite running away with the Premier League title. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all have their contracts expiring this summer making life even harder for the Merseyside giants.

Former Liverpool star urges Arne Slot to believe in youngster

Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has urged Arne Slot to trust Conor Bradley should Alexander-Arnold leave this summer. The 26-year-old looks destined to become a free agent in the summer as he is yet to extend his deal.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and was reportedly even subject to an offer in January. However, the Reds turned down Los Blancos' approach but would be powerless if he did not renew his contract.

Former Liverpool left-back Gregory Vignal has claimed that Arne Slot should believe in Conor Bradley if he loses Alexander-Arnold. Vignal said (via DaveOCKOP):

“Give him a chance, why not? I will give him [Bradley] a chance, but I will need maybe someone who knows the high level, someone who’s already won something and understands what it means to be at the top level week in and week out, even to help him because he’s still young and still learning.”

Bradley has been a solid backup for Alexander-Arnold since last season but replacing the latter as the first-choice would be a major ask. Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the world in terms of creativity.

Bradley has so far made 50 appearances for Liverpool scoring once and producing nine assists. The 21-year-old has had concerns with injury though having missed 47 games since the start of the 2023-24 season.

