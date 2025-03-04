Liverpool handed blow as star forward misses training ahead of UCL clash against PSG

Liverpool have been handed a blow ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, March 5. According to a report from the Irish Examiner, Cody Gakpo is unlikely to partake in the important knockout game, after missing out on their last training session.

The Reds had an open training session at the AXA Complex, before jetting out for their match at the Parc des Princes in the French capital city. However, Cody Gakpo was noticeably missing from the group of players working out on the grass.

It is worth noting that the Netherlands international has a rather niggling injury concern. He did not partake in the Reds' 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 16. He was also unavailable three days later, when they dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa (February 19).

While he returned to the bench for their games against Manchester City and Newcastle United, Gakpo played a combined 39 minutes. This could be a hint at the forward's struggle to garner full fitness.

Without Gakpo available, Liverpool have a number of players to fill in their attacking roles against PSG. Aside from any potential injury problems, Mohamed Salah is a guaranteed starter. Head coach Arne Slot could also opt for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to lead the line alongside the Egyptian ace.

Liverpool boss dismisses discussion about fear ahead of PSG clash

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has dismissed any talk of fear ahead of their blockbuster clash against the Parisians. While the Reds have lost just once in the Premier League this season, PSG have not lost a single domestic league match.

However, the French giants have stumbled on the continent, losing three out of their 10 UEFA Champions League games. When asked if the Merseysiders were afraid to face the Parisians on their home turf, Arne Slot said (via MSN):

"We don't fear anybody. But I'm impressed by their quality, they are on an upwards curve a bit similar to ours at the moment. I don't think the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid fear opponents.

"But we definitely respect them and there's a reason for that. They won so many games in a row and they have so many quality players."

While PSG needed to get past Brest in the Champions League playoffs, the Reds finished the group stage in pole position, getting into the knockouts automatically.

