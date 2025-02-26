Liverpool handed boost as Newcastle United superstar misses PL clash against Reds after picking up injury

Liverpool have been handed a boost after superstar Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is set to miss their Premier League encounter. The Swede won't feature in the clash at Anfield on Wednesday, February 26.

Since his arrival from Real Sociedad for a reported €70 million in August 2022, Isak has been the main man up top for the Magpies. In the 2024-25 campaign, however, he has taken his game to the next level, with 21 goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

In a post on their X account, Newcastle confirmed that Isak will miss their all-important clash against the Reds due to a 'slight groin injury'. Englishman Callum Wilson is set to take his place in the starting lineup against Arne Slot's runaway league leaders.

Slot has made just two changes to the Liverpool line-up that beat Manchester City 2-0 on February 23. Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson have been replaced by Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas respectively.

The Reds' title charge is led by Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career. He's already surpassed 50 goal contributions in just 38 appearances across all competitions (30 goals, 21 assists).

Salah's unbelievable displays also helped the Merseysiders top the UCL league phase table, and they are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. They are also in the EFL Cup final, where they will take on their upcoming EPL opponents, Newcastle United.

"They have been right more often than wrong" - Jamie Carragher makes claim about three Liverpool stars on expiring contracts

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that he trusts the club's administration to make the right decision on their star players' contract extensions.

As it stands, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah are out of contract at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. While reports claim that an agreement with Van Dijk is imminent, there has supposedly been no progress in negotiations with the Englishman and Egyptian.

Speaking to Bild, Carragher claimed that the Reds' management have been 'right more often than wrong' about contracts and transfers in the recent past. He said (via Football365):

"Liverpool always look closely at what players are worth. They could probably afford all three. But the club doesn't see the value in the next two to five years. I trust the club management on that. Over the past ten years, they have been right more often than wrong."

Carragher also delivered his predictions on the three stars' future at Anfield, adding:

"If all three were to leave the club, the management would have to face tough questions. Then Liverpool would not be in a good position for next season. The pressure on their successors would be huge. I think Salah and van Dijk will stay; Alexander-Arnold will go."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

