Liverpool handed fresh injury blow ahead of Man City clash as 23-year-old star picks up muscle problem in training: Reports

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is a doubt for their Premier League clash against Manchester City on October 16.

Konate has a minor muscle problem and didn't train with the team on Friday and he won't be risked if deemed not fit.

The 23-year-old has made two appearances for the Reds so far this season, having only returned from a knee injury last week.

Since joining the club in 2021, the former RB Leipzig defender has made 31 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City at Anfield next in the Premier League. Both teams have gotten off to a contrasting start to their league campaigns. The Cityzens are in second spot, having collected 23 points from nine games.

The Reds, meanwhile, are currently in the 11th sport with 10 points on the board after eight games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the change in mood at the club after win against Rangers

Liverpool put on their most impressive performance of the season against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 12. They hammered the Scottish side 7-1 during the away clash.

While speaking about how the win has helped lift the mood of his team, Klopp said:

"Of course it changed the mood, but I only said it because I got asked the question. We still have to figure out who is available for the City game and we will make the line-up. We will give it a try with Anfield behind us against the best team in the world." (via liverpoolecho.co.uk)

Despite the win, Klopp's side conceded first during the course of the game. The German addressed whether it was a concern for his team's defensive unit, saying:

"First goal conceding is a concern. We played really good football in early stages (at Rangers) then we lost the ball in moment where we weren't compact because we couldn't be. These things happen."

Klopp also spoke about the threat that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will possess for his team in the clash on Sunday, saying:

"Probably best striker in the world so we have to make sure he doesn't get many balls. That's what we will try. Against City is if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players. Doesn't make life easier."

Haaland has scored 20 goals in 13 matches in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

