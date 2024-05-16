Liverpool handed injury boost as key players return to training ahead of Wolves clash - Reports

The Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool comes to an end this Sunday (May 19) when the Reds host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season finale in the Premier League. The Reds will finish third no matter the result and the German coach will get a tribute from fans after his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Ahead of the game against Wolves, Klopp could see three players return to the lineup after they practiced with the team on Thursday. Diogo Jota has been out for the past three weeks with a muscle injury but could return this Sunday. The same goes for Andy Robertson, who didn't play against Aston Villa on Monday due to a minor injury. He is expected to be ready for Sunday's season finale.

"I saw him (Robertson) this morning and he told me he’s ready to train from tomorrow on. That’s the situation," Jurgen Klopp told media on Monday, via the Standard.

The third player that could return against Wolves is Thiago Alcantara. Thiago has been out for almost the whole season due to a hip and muscle injury, having played just five minutes. Even though he participated in Thursday's practice, his status remains unclear, as he has missed almost all games so far.

Arne Slot provides update on when he will replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will leave the Reds after nine years in charge, during which he won one Premier League and one UEFA Champions League title. Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is expected to replace him and take over Liverpool.

Slot recently spoke about his move to the Reds and provided an update on when the deal will become official. The Dutch manager said it will take a few days to agree to all terms with the English giants, but he was adamant that the contract will be finalized soon.

"It's not quite done yet, but it will be a matter of days. It takes more than a simple shopping list and going to the store. These kinds of things have to be timed properly. It hasn't been communicated yet, but don't worry, it will undoubtedly happen soon," Arne Slot told media a few days ago, via Goal.com.

Slot led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last year, the club's first since 2017. His team will finish second this year.