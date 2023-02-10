Liverpool handed injury boost as midfielder returns from injury - Reports

It has been a difficult season for Liverpool, with several key players spending significant time on the sidelines. However, the club has been given a much-needed boost with the return of midfielder Arthur Melo from injury.

Reports from Liverpool Echo indicate that Melo has been taking part in full training and is expected to play a vital role in helping the team during the second half of the season.

Melo arrived at Liverpool on a season-long loan from Juventus in September 2022 and was expected to play a major role in the team. However, the Brazilian has had a difficult time since joining the club, suffering a serious thigh injury in training that has kept him out for several months.

Despite this setback, Melo has worked hard to recover and is now back in full training, looking to help the team achieve its goals for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk and forward Roberto Firmino have also returned to training after injury spells. Both Van Dijk and Firmino participated in individual sessions to help build up their fitness.

Van Dijk has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury earlier this year, while Firmino has been out since November with a calf injury. In addition to these returns, Diogo Jota, who has been out since mid-October with a calf injury, has also been seen in training.

With these key players returning to the squad, the Reds hope to mount a strong challenge for the rest of the season and recover from their current 10th position in the Premier League table.

The team will face Everton in the Merseyside derby next Monday, 14 February, and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Fans will be hoping that the return of these key players provides them stability for the remainder of the season, helping them seal a position in the top four.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati is attracting interest from several big clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Several reports have confirmed that big European teams are well informed about his situation at Barcelona, as the Spanish club looks to contain their ballooning wage bills. This could result in Fati moving to a new club, despite Barcelona's wishes.

These developments have caught the attention of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, who are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and could make a move for the talented player in the near future.

