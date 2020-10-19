Liverpool handed injury boost over two key-players after Virgil van Dijk blow  

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could be out for the rest of the season after an ACL injury suffered during the Merseyside derby against Everton. The defender was caught by an awkward challenge from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Van Dijk will now have surgery on his knee and look to recover in time for the last few games of the season. Liverpool are the reigning champions of the Premier League.

Head up Big Virg!💚



You will come back stronger @VirgilvDijk 💪 pic.twitter.com/7UrMPy840f — FC Groningen (@fcgroningen) October 19, 2020

Virgil van Dijk took to Instagram to send out a message to the fans:

"With the support of my wife, kids, family and everyone at Liverpool, I'm ready for the challenge ahead. I'd like to thank everyone for the messages of support, it's meant a huge amount to me and my family, and I'll now be doing everything possible to support my teammates in any way that I can ahead of a big few weeks as I take my recovery day by day. I'll be back."

However, there is some positive news for the Reds' supporters. Thiago Alcantara, who also was on the wrong side of another poor challenge (from Richarlison, who subsequently saw Red), will miss the Reds' game against Ajax but is expected to be fit for the weekend.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who suffered a shoulder injury in training, is recovering well (as reported by The Athletic) and is expected to be back in contention by the end of the month. The Brazilian got injured in training ahead of Liverpool's humiliating 7-2 loss against Aston Villa.

Jürgen Klopp and the club will do everything possible to support @VirgilvDijk throughout his rehabilitation period ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2020

Thiago and Allison to be back fit soon for Liverpool after Van Dijk blow

Virgil van Dijk's injury is a big loss for Jurgen Klopp's side. The Dutch defender has led Liverpool's defense very well in the last two seasons, cementing his status as one of the best defenders in the world.

Advertisement

Virgil Van Dijk of Netherlands

Liverpool have been drawn into a group with Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the Champions League. The Reds will aim to reclaim back the trophy they won in 2019 after having exited the competition early in the knockout stages last season.