Liverpool handed massive boost as key Newcastle player set to miss Carabao Cup final after getting sent off in FA Cup clash

Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on March 16. Magpies forward Anthony Gordon will not be available for the clash after getting sent off in the FA Cup. Notably, Newcastle lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion today (March 2), and Gordon was shown red in the 83rd minute.

Ad

The forward seemed to lose his temper during a scuffle with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Both players tangled, and Anthony Gordon reacted by shoving Van Hecke in the head, leading to the referee's quick decision to brandish the red card to the 24-year-old.

The Newcastle man will serve a three-match ban for violent conduct, and it is unlikely that any appeals from the Magpies will see the decision overturned. The next three games include two Premier League matches against West Ham (March 10) and Brentford (April 2). However, the Carabao Cup final is included in the games Gordon will miss.

Ad

Trending

This will certainly be a boost for Liverpool, as Gordon has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances for Newcastle United.

Pundit slams Anthony Gordon for red card, with forward set to miss Liverpool clash

Pundit Roy Keane has slammed Anthony Gordon's "moment of madness", which saw the Newcastle forward pick up a red card to rule him out of the Carabao Cup final. Speaking on ITV Football, Keane admitted that Gordon had been "daft" (via Liverpool.com):

Ad

“There was an incident about maybe one or two minutes before that, it’s obviously frustrating, it’s a moment of madness – I do feel for him, listen I’ve done daft stuff on a football pitch."

The Manchester United legend continued:

"He’s got to take his medicine now, he’s going to be punished with the suspension, he’s obviously an intelligent lad, he just – yeah it is frustration we see it. I’m not going to be too harsh on him, it’s daft, he’ll have to take his medicine.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has revealed the club's plans to "possibly" appeal the red card, while calling the decision "harsh". He also defended his player, admitting that Gordon "didn't mean any harm."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback