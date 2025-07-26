Liverpool hero Sami Hyypia makes stance clear on selling Ibrahima Konate this summer after contract impasse amid Real Madrid interest

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia has advised the club against offloading Ibrahima Konate this summer amid interest from Real Madrid. The French defender's contract expires at the end of next season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

The Reds remain locked in talks with Konate's entourage regarding a contract extension, but their efforts are yet to bear fruit. The 26-year-old was a key figure for the Merseyside side last season, registering 42 appearances across competitions.

His efforts helped Liverpool lift the Premier League, and the club are eager to keep him at Anfield. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Bayern Munich and Barcelona are eyeing the player.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Hyypia insisted that the Reds cannot afford to let Konate leave this summer.

“Yeah, very important [that we don’t sell Konate this summer]. We don’t have many centre-backs at the moment. Surely, they won’t let him leave this summer because then we would need to buy two. I don’t know much about the negotiations that are going on to extend his contract. I don’t have any inside information but I think it’s very important we keep him,” said Hyypia.

Interestingly, Real Madrid prised Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Liverpool this summer. The Englishman was due to join Los Blancos as a free agent at the end of his contract with the Reds. However, the LaLiga giants reportedly paid a nominal fee to sign him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, before his contract expired.

Have Liverpool ended their pursuit of Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes?

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are not considering a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist James Pearce. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid remains up in the air after dropping down the pecking order in recent months.

The arrival of Xabi Alonso has done little to improve his situation. Rodrygo appeared just three times for Los Blancos at the FIFA Club World Cup, including just one start.

Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants are open to his departure this summer. With a plethora of attacking options at their disposal, Real Madrid are apparently willing to cash in on the 24-year-old.

It was previously suggested that Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz, who is wanted at Bayern Munich. However, Peace has rubbished those rumours, adding that the Reds are not engaged in talks for the Brazilian.

