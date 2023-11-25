Liverpool hero Steve McManaman labels Manchester City star as ‘outstanding’ after 1-1 draw

Liverpool icon Steve McManaman hailed Jeremy Doku after he had a phenomenal outing for Manchester City against Liverpool in their 1-1 draw at the Etihad on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Erling Haaland gave the Cityzens the lead in the 27th minute, finishing past a helpless Alisson Becker. Liverpool got back into the game in the 80th minute via Trent Alexander-Arnold's finish into the bottom-left corner.

Jeremy Doku was included in the starting XI over the injured Jack Grealish on the left flank, and the Belgian did not disappoint. The 21-year-old was the focal point of City's attacks and ran the Reds' defense ragged at times.

McManaman said (via The Boot Room):

“A point apiece, both teams will be happy, both managers will be fairly happy. I thought Man City were the better team, Doku was outstanding. Liverpool got the result they probably wanted. They’ll be very happy to get away with a point. It was an entertaining game."

Doku had a stellar game, having a pass accuracy of 89%. He created four big chances and was unlucky not to get an assist, with Haaland missing a big chance right before Manchester City conceded.

Moreover, the City winger also completed 73% of his dribbles, had 19 touches in Liverpool's box and won 17 duels in total.

"I know it's part of the circus" - Jurgen Klopp makes honest admission on Liverpool's start to the season after Manchester City draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged his side have had several tough moments already this season after they managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds haven't had the easiest of starts to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, facing the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City away from home.

To make matters worse, they have had to navigate some tough fixtures, having received four red cards already this season. Despite this, Klopp's side have done so far and are second in the league with 28 points from 13 games, one point behind the Cityzens.

Klopp said (via @JoshLFC1909):

"We are still in the early stages of the team. We have been through many tough moments already and I know it's part of the circus, but preparing the toughest game of the season at the Etihad with just one session is really challenging."

The Reds next face LASK in the UEFA Europa League at Anfield on Thursday, November 30.