Liverpool hold talks with Aston Villa forward over potential transfer: Reports

Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene, one of the brightest young talents at the club, could be on the verge of a big move as Liverpool expresses strong interest in the winger.

As per Anfield Watch, talks have already occurred between the club and Philogene's agents, indicating the seriousness of Liverpool's pursuit.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Exclusive: Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene is liked by Liverpool and talks have been held between the club and the youngster’s agents.



✍️ @stevek9KS1TV Exclusive: Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene is liked by Liverpool and talks have been held between the club and the youngster’s agents.✍️ @stevek9KS1TV

The 21-year-old, who impressed during a loan spell at Cardiff City last season, has reportedly been in talks with Liverpool regarding a potential transfer. Philogene has caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team at Anfield.

However, Liverpool might face competition from Newcastle United, who have also communicated with the player's representatives. The competition for Philogene's signature may pose a challenge for Liverpool in securing the young winger's services.

The versatile winger has made five appearances for Villa and has had successful loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City in previous seasons. His performances during Villa's ongoing pre-season have impressed manager Unai Emery. Philogene started all three of the club's friendlies and even found the back of the net against Fulham in Orlando.

The interest in Philogene comes as Liverpool seeks to secure suitable successors for their legendary forward, Mohamed Salah, who is now 31. With the acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as first-team starters, Liverpool is also actively looking for more young talents.

Despite Liverpool's keen interest, Aston Villa is determined to hold onto their prized asset, especially given his significant involvement during the pre-season. Villa's resolve to keep Philogene may complicate Liverpool's pursuit, as they try to secure another promising talent for their squad.

While talks continue, other clubs like Newcastle United and Wolves also make their moves in the transfer market. In facing financial issues, Wolves may miss out on target Alex Scott due to their limited resources, potentially leaving them vulnerable to relegation concerns.

Liverpool open to offers for Thiago Alcantara amid Fluminense midfielder Andre speculation - Report

Liverpool is reportedly willing to entertain offers for midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, potentially making way for the acquisition of Fluminense's Andre, as per Football365.

Journalist Jacque Talbot has also recently claimed that despite the transfer window heading towards a close, the Reds are open for offers for the Spanish international. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder has made 97 appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals and assisting six more since his arrival in 2020.

Liverpool's midfield has been hit by significant departures, making it crucial to reinforce the position. Reports suggest that £26 million could secure the signing of Andre, but Fluminense's Copa Libertadores campaign complicates the situation. This could potentially limit the window for Liverpool to make the move.