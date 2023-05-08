"Liverpool are hot on their heels" - Rio Ferdinand makes Premier League top 4 prediction after Manchester United's 1-0 loss to West Ham 

Rio Ferdinand has backed his former side Manchester United to secure the top four position but has sent them a warning. He believes Liverpool are gaining momentum and could win all their games left in the season.

Manchester United slipped up on Sunday night against West Ham United and lost 1-0 due to an error from David De Gea. The loss saw them sit just a point above fifth placed Liverpool but with a game in hand.

Speaking on BT Sport after the game, Ferdinand was not happy with the tense ending to the season. He sent a warning to the Red Devils and was quoted by Mirror saying:

"The [Man Utd] players have to set the tone. They haven't been good enough in recent weeks and they've not closed games out. They've got to change that right now. This Liverpool are hot on their heels and I don't think Liverpool are gonna lose any of their games.

"I think Liverpool will win all of their last three games to put the pressure on but I think Man Utd will probably just do enough to get in the top four, I'd be very surprised if they don't."

However, he is happy that three of the remaining four matches are at home and added:

"They're lucky they've got three of their four games at home because their away form has been terrible."

Erik ten Hag's side will face Wolverhampton, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham in their last four matches.

Manchester United backed to seal top 4 by former Liverpool player

Rio Ferdinand's predictions were echoed by Peter Crouch, who was also on the BT Sports panel. The former Liverpool striker believes the Reds will win their remaining matches, but has backed Manchester United to finish in the top four.

He was also quoted by Mirror saying:

"I do [think Liverpool will win all three games]. They've given themselves a great chance a few months ago you'd have said Liverpool were out of the race.

"They've put themselves back in the equation and that's all they can do. I agree with Rio, I think Liverpool will win those games but United will do just enough. I see United just hanging on."

Manchester United have won the Carabao Cup this season, while Liverpool are set to end the season trophyless.

Poll : 0 votes