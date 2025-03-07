Liverpool icon Mark Lawrenson makes surprise claim regarding Alisson Becker's future at the Anfield club

Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Alisson Becker will leave Liverpool in the summer. He believes the new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili will be the #1 next season once the Brazilian leaves.

Speaking to Paddy Power, Lawrenson expressed that he feels there is a good chance of Alisson leaving once the season ends. He believes that the Reds will get a good fee to sell him at the top of his game.

Lawrence said via Metro:

"I have this feeling that the reason L'pool have brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili is because Alisson is going to leave in the summer. I have a feeling that he’ll want to leave, which will leave Caoimhin Kelleher and Mamardashvili fighting for the number one spot. Alisson is now 32 years old, so I think he’ll be looking for one final big payday before he retires. Every team in the world will want Alisson, so if L'pool can get big money for him, then it works for all parties."

Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia last summer and have let him stay with the Spanish side for the rest of the season on loan. Alisson has been the first-choice shot stopper at Anfield since the start of the 2018-19 season and has been touted as the best keeper in the world right now along with Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool journalist claims Alisson could leave in the summer

Liverpool journalist David Lynch was on Anfield Index this week and admitted that the Brazilian star could leave in the summer. He claims that the goalkeeper had an offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer and said:

“I think there’s a real possibility Alisson does move on. There was potential then to kind of let’s see what happens next summer. The Saudi interest is still there, and some top European clubs would be interested. But if he were to leave L'pool, he maybe would go to Saudi and kind of make that money."

"I don’t think L'pool are going to be kicking him out the door. I think their ideal situation is maybe to go into next season with Alisson and Mamardashvili as one and two, then have that competition ongoing. And then the season after that, maybe Mamardashvili becomes first choice," Lynch added.

Liverpool are set for a major overhaul in the summer as things stand. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk are at the end of their contracts and are yet to pen a new deal.

