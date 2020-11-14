Liverpool have identified Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo as centre-back cover for the injured Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, according to a report in the Express. Gomez picked up a knee injury on international duty which needed an operation, ruling him out for the considerable future.

Centre-back Joel Matip, who's also spent time on the sidelines with injury this season, has returned. Defensive midfielder Fabinho has previously filled in at centre-back, and is more than capable to do so when he returns from injury.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have been mentioned as alternatives, but both players are relatively inexperienced. Liverpool will need reinforcements in January as they aim to defend their Premier League title.

Liverpool interested in signing centre-back Ruben Semedo

According to the above-mentioned report, Liverpool are prepared to offer a five-year contract to Semedo. The defender made 45 appearances for Greek side Olympiakos last season, and earned his first call up to the Portuguese national team.

Joe Willock of Arsenal and Ruben Semedo of Olympiacos FC challenge for the ball

Liverpool signed left-back Kostas Tsimikas from the Greek side last summer and might return for the former Sporting player. Semedo fits the bill for a Premier League centre-back, as he is comfortable on the ball and good in the air.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by performances of defender Nathaniel Phillips in the win against West Ham. Speaking after the game, he said:

"He’s a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything. He knows - we laugh about it - I was not easy on the eye, he’s not easy on the eye, we're both not Messi but who cares? In the air, he’s a monster. He loves heading challenges on the pitch and he was incredible. For the first game, I think everyone can imagine how nervy that must be after a long wait. It’s a crazy story, three years ago he was on his way to America to go to college."

On the other hand, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes his club should attempt to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano:

"There is a young man everyone was talking about at Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano, there is talk of him. Whether he has the profile of Van Dijk, I think he is only 6’1″ or 6’2″, so he is maybe not that aerial, but if he is the one they wanted then bring it forward. Pay the extra money and do it on January 1st."