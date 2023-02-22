Liverpool identify Jurgen Klopp replacement after loss to Real Madrid - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Julian Nagelsmann as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp following their humiliating 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, 22 February, as per CaughtOffside.

Klopp's future at Anfield has been questioned this season as they have struggled in the Premier League and crashed out of the FA and EFL Cup early. The Reds’ season now hinges entirely on the Champions League, but after a crushing defeat at home, their chances of progressing to the quarter-finals look slim.

The aforementioned report suggests that the senior hierarchy at Anfield had already held conversations about Klopp's position ahead of the Real Madrid match. The result has only intensified the pressure on him.

The club's decision-makers are reportedly looking for a fresh approach, and Nagelsmann, currently in charge of Bayern Munich, is believed to be a potential replacement. Despite having three years left on his contract, sources suggest he would be keen to take on the challenge of managing in the Premier League.

Klopp, who has been in charge for eight years, has achieved great success with Liverpool, including winning the Premier League and Champions League titles.

However, his future at the club now looks uncertain, with a decision yet to be made. If the club do decide to part ways with Klopp, he is expected to be allowed to resign out of respect for his achievements.

For now, the Reds will focus on their second leg against Real Madrid, where they must produce a remarkable turnaround to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Jamie Carraghar's 'sea of emotion' captured as Real Madrid thrashed Liverpool 5-2 in Champions League tie at Anfield

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the Reds' Champions League clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.

Carragher was seen as jubilant when Liverpool took an early lead through Darwin Nunez's opening goal and doubled their advantage after a mistake from Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gifted Mohamed Salah a goal.

However, Carragher's mood quickly changed as he witnessed a crazy comeback from the Spanish giants, who scored five goals and secured a historic victory at Anfield. The former defender was left stunned by an incredible fightback from the reigning European champions.

The defeat marks Liverpool's latest setback against Real Madrid, losing all but one of their last seven ties against the Spanish giants.

B/R Football @brfootball Liverpool 's record against Real Madrid since 2014:



L

L

L

L

D

L

L Liverpool 's record against Real Madrid since 2014: LLLLDLL https://t.co/EjEtZmGyxK

Despite a disappointing performance, Carragher remained positive, stating that the team still had a chance to turn things around in the second leg. However, he emphasized the importance of improving their defense, which has been a cause for concern throughout the season.

Poll : 0 votes