Liverpool to immortalise No. 20 jersey in honour of Diogo Jota after tragic death 

Liverpool are set to honour their late attacker Diogo Jota by retiring his No. 20 jersey following the tragic death of the 28-year-old and his brother, Andre, in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday (July 3).

Ad

Following a 2024-25 Premier League-winning campaign, with Jota contributing six goals and four assists in 26 games, the player was en route reporting to the club's pre-season training when disaster struck.

Following a minor surgery, Jota was advised against flying by doctors. However, while on his way to Santander to catch a ferry to southern England, the Lamborghini he and his brother, Andre, were in - as reported by the Guardia Civil (via the BBC) - left the road due to a tyre blowout while trying to overtake another vehicle in Cernadilla in the province of Zamora.

Ad

Trending

Jota's shocking demise has jolted the footballing community, with the Reds announcing the retirement of the player's No. 20 jersey. A part of the club's statement said:

"The No. 20 will be rightly immortalised for his contributions as part of Liverpool's 2024-25 title winners - the club's 20th - with his trademark shimmy and strike in front of the Kop to seal victory in April's Merseyside derby a poignant last goal of his life."

Ad

Ad

In what turned out to be the final goal of his professional career, Jota struck the only goal in a 1-0 Premier League home win over Everton in April as the Reds went 12 points clear at the top with eight games remaining.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jota would end the injury-plagued campaign for Liverpool with nine goals and four assists in 37 outings across competitions.

What Liverpool boss Arne Slot said following Diogo Jota's demise

Diogo Jota (centre) and Arne Slot

Like the rest of the footballing fraternity, Liverpool boss Arne Slot was at a loss for words following Diogo Jota's untimely demise as he struggled to come to terms with the development.

Ad

As per a statement released by the Reds on their website, the Dutchman said that Jota was a much-loved person in and around the club.

"What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not. All I have are feelings that I know so many people will share about a person and a player we loved dearly and a family we care so much about.

Ad

"My first thoughts are not those of a football manager. They are of a father, a son, a brother and an uncle and they belong to the family of Diogo and Andre Silva who have experienced such an unimaginable loss."

Sharing his condolences to Jota's wife, Rute Cardoso, and their three children, the Liverpool boss added:

"My condolences go to Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children and to the parents of Diogo and Andre Silva.

Ad

When the time is right, we will celebrate Diogo Jota, we will remember his goals and we will sing his song. For the time being, we will remember him as a unique human being and mourn his loss. He will never be forgotten. His name is Diogo."

Diogo Jota was also paid tribute by his former clubs Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and Wolberhampton Wanderers as well as Premier League sides Manchester United and Manchester City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More