Liverpool initiate contact with Argentina player following FIFA World Cup performance - Reports

According to Record, as reported by Caughtoffside, Liverpool have turned their attention to Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez after his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fernandez has been impressive for Albiceleste during the tournament in Qatar. A goal against Mexico during the group stages of the tournament has been the highlight of his performance in the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni's side have already advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament. They will take on Croatia on 14 December.

Fernandez's performances have attracted the Reds' attention and they are exploring the possibility of making a move in January.

Jude Bellingham remains the primary target for Jurgen Klopp's side. However, any team looking to sign the Borussia Dortmund star will need to fork out a mega fee.

Liverpool are unlikely to spend that amount of money. Hence, they have turned their attention to the Argentina midfielder. Fernandez currently has a release clause of €120 million in his contract. The Reds are unlikely to pay that sum.

However, Benfica understand that Fernandez's performances in the World Cup will attract interest from Premier League clubs. If the player is keen on a move, the Portuguese side won't stand in his way as they don't want any unrest in the team.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk reacted to FIFA World Cup loss against Argentina

Virgil van Dijk missed his spot kick in FIFA World Cup quarter-final vs Argentina

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk missed from the penalty spot in the shootout as the Netherlands were defeated by Argentina in the quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Van Dijk stepped up to take the first penalty for Louis van Gaal's side in the shootout.

However, the Dutch captain was brilliantly denied by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The towering central defender, however, is not too worried about the miss.

Van Dijk said that despite rigorous training, he missed the shot and it's a part of the game. However, he acknowledged that the effort could have been more into the corner.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS after the game, Van Dijk said:

"We trained a lot for it. Everything had gone in. Until tonight. Then you will be very disappointed. That has to do with all sorts of things. It was hard. Could have been a little more in the corner. Unfortunately, those things happen in football. It's going to be practiced again and that's what I'm going to do."

Van Dijk wasn't the only one to miss his try in the penalty shootout. Steven Berghuis also missed his opportunity. This paved the way for the Albiceleste to win the duel 4-3 and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semis.

