Liverpool Injury News: Updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and more 

Liverpool went into the international break with a few key players absent due to injuries or Covid-19. Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury in their 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on 16 March. He missed their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 20 March. The right-back also withdrew from the England squad for their friendlies.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson and James Milner also missed the Reds' FA Cup match due to Covid-19. Naby Keita also picked up a "minor" injury against Nottingham Forest and withdrew from the Guinea squad.

Jurgen Klopp's men face Watford in the Premier League this Saturday before traveling to Benfica on 5 April for the Champions League quarter-finals. They then face Manchester City on 10 April in a potential title-decider in the league. The Reds sit in second place, just one point behind City in the league.

According to The Athletic, Alexander-Arnold's availability for the City fixture is a "race against time." Journalist James Pearce wrote in the Athletic article:

“Alexander-Arnold, who has been doing his rehab at Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, has some important hurdles to clear in the coming week before he is given the green light to resume full training at Kirkby."

He added:

“A sense of optimism is fuelled by the fact that he has previously returned earlier than expected from injury setbacks but Jurgen Klopp won’t take any risks with his most creative player.”

Apart from Alexander-Arnold, there are no other major concerns for Klopp's men. Robertson, Keita and Milner should all be available for Liverpool's game against Watford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness can be crucial to Liverpool's push for trophies

With all due respect to both clubs, the Reds should beat Watford and Benfica in their next two fixtures.

However, they face Manchester City twice this month, once in the Premier League and once in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. They will also go up against Manchester United in the Premier League this month.

Alexander-Arnold is the top assist provider at the club with 17 assists in all competitions. He also leads the assists chart in the Premier League with 11 assists. Hence, he will be a big miss if he is unable to feature against City on 10 April.

Moreover, the likes of Joe Gomez and Milner aren't the best replacements for the England international in the Liverpool team. The Reds fans will hope to have their star man back as soon as possible.

