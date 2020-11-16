Liverpool Injury Roundup: Henderson and Robertson face fitness scares, update on Mohamed Salah, and more — 16th November 2020

The 2020-21 season has already been a rollercoaster ride for Liverpool. The Reds have been ravaged by injuries and their woes were compounded earlier in the ongoing international break, as England defender Joe Gomez tore his patella tendon and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

With Virgil van Dijk expected to miss the rest of the season and Gomez joining him on the treatment table, Liverpool have just one fit senior central defender at the moment in Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to offer a fitness update later this week ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leicester City, but here's the latest news injury news about the defending champions.

Mohamed Salah could return to Liverpool on Thursday

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 whilst on international duty and was subsequently forced to self-isolate in Egypt. The 28-year-old, however, is set to have another test later this week and could return to Liverpool if the result is negative.

Mohamed Salah could return to Liverpool on Thursday with Egypt confident the forward will have recovered from coronavirus. #awlfc [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/AgV1UpMISR — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 16, 2020

According to the Liverpool Echo, Salah is scheduled to have the test on Thursday and could be in contention to face Leicester City on Sunday if things go as planned.

Liverpool sweating over Jordan Henderson's fitness

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is another player who could be unavailable for the Reds this weekend. The midfielder was withdrawn prematurely in England's 2-0 defeat against Belgium and is a doubt for their last UEFA Nations League game of the year.

Gareth Southgate on Jordan Henderson:



"Jordan had a bit of tightness at half time and felt he couldn't carry on. We'll have to assess him when we get back."



ANOTHER injury for Liverpool 🤕 pic.twitter.com/BntYKOcBOX — Goal (@goal) November 15, 2020

Gareth Southgate confirmed that the Liverpool star was substituted due to muscle tightness and the Reds are currently waiting for an update on his fitness.

Andy Robertson to be assessed in the coming days, says Steve Clarke

Scotland manager Steve Clarke confirmed that Liverpool defender Andy Robertson will undergo a late fitness check before the take on Israel later this week. The left-back was left out of Scotland's previous encounter, but Clarke eased fears of his captain being out for a prolonged period.

“Andy was probably a little bit worse than the rest, which is why I left him out. It would have been too big a risk. But he’s coming to Israel so we’ll assess him over there and hopefully get him on the pitch. That would be good as we’d like our captain on the pitch.”

The Liverpool defender has been in stunning form this season and looks likely to play against Leicester City on Sunday. If Robertson fails the race against time to prove his fitness, Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas could be handed his first competitive start for Liverpool.