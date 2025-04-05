Liverpool interested in €100 million-rated Chelsea target - Reports 

Liverpool have shown interest in Chelsea target Jamie Jermaine Bynoe-Gittens, as per famed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The €100 million-rated Bynoe-Gittens plays for German club Borussia Dortmund and has been on the radar of Chelsea's think-tank for quite some time.
Bynoe-Gittens, who plies his trade as a winger for the Bundesliga outfit, is being monitored on a regular basis by Chelsea. He started the season well at Dortmund, but has seen a decline in form since November.
Although his recent statistics are not good, the Blues recognise him as a player who could fit into their project. Moreoever, a report from Tribal Football points out that Bynoe-Gittens has the potential to become a world-class winger in the future, provided that he is just 20.
Liverpool, on the other hand, have had their scouts analyse and follow Bynoe-Gittens in recent times. They are a club which has shown immense admiration for the winger. And now, they might also prevent the 20-year-old from from moving to Stamford Bridge.
The English winger started his career at the youth setup at Reading, following which he joined Chelsea's academy. After a six-month stint with the Blues, he rejoined Reading once again. In 2018, he joined the Manchester City Youth and finally signed for Borussia Dortmund U-19s in 2020.
The now 20-year-old was promoted to the senior team back in 2022 and has featured in 99 games for the club. In the process, he scored 16 goals and delivered 12 assists.
Chelsea, Liverpool and their wing issues
Chelsea have only four wingers in the team right now. Out of them, one is Jadon Sancho, who has joined the Stamford Bridge-based club on loan from Manchester United. His contract ends on June 30, 2025, following which he might return to Old Trafford.
Mykhailo Mudryk is another winger in their arsenal. However, he is facing a ban for the usage of a prohibited substance. The other notable wingers are Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto. They also have young Tyrique George in the squad. But relying on a 19-year-old from the youth setup might not be ideal for Enzo Maresca.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah in their squad. However, with Salah's contract extension yet to see daylight, perhaps the think-tank wants to sign a young Bynoe-Gittens to solidify their flanks.
Although the English winger is more comfortable on the left flank, he has played 31 matches as a right winger in his career. Hence, if Salah leaves Anfield, the Liverpool faithful could see Chiesa lighten up the right wing, with Bynoe-Gittens offering Arne Slot a backup option from the bench.