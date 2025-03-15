Liverpool interested in making surprise move for Lionel Messi's national teammate - Reports

Liverpool are planning to rebuild their attacking third and as per a report from DaveOCKOP, they are interested in signing Julian Alvarez. Alvarez was previously a part of the Premier League, as he had a stint at Manchester City (2022-2024).

Currently, the Argentine international is plying his trade for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in Spain. He joined them in the summer of 2024 for a reported €90 million deal.

Liverpool have one of the finest attacking units in the Premier League. However, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez have failed to impress manager Arne Slot.

The Reds have been in search of a No. 9 and Alvarez is someone they are heavily interested in. Apart from Lionel Messi's national teammate, Swedish forward Alexander Isak is also on their radar, as per the report.

However, Alvarez is being considered a top target. He was on their wishlist last summer and the Reds had held talks with the Argentine's then-parent club Manchester City. The defending champions had demanded a significant fee and Luis Diaz as a part of the deal. The move did not materialize.

At this juncture, it looks like Alvarez might head towards Anfield. Since joining Atletico Madrid, he has registered 22 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across competitions. His contract at the Spanish club assures his stay till 2030. However, an appropriate transfer fee might help Liverpool secure this deal.

Liverpool's strong attacking output and Mohamed Salah's case

Currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table, Arne Slot's side have the strongest attacking third in the competition. The Reds have scored 69 goals in just 29 games. Out of these, 27 have been netted by Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian lynchpin is so far the top scorer in the Premier League and Liverpool sit atop, with second-placed Arsenal having a 15-point deficiency. However, Liverpool look too dependent on Salah. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have nine and eight league goals, respectively, but Nunez and Jota have not fired much this season with five league goals each.

However, the Reds are yet to extend the contract of their top scorer. Salah, despite being their most impactful player over the past few years finds himself in an uncertainty over his future at the club.

The revamp planned by Slot includes Julian Alvarez, but it is unknown if Salah is a part of it. However, it is expected that after the recent Adidas deal, there might be movement about the Egyptian's potential contract extension.

