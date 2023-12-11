Liverpool interested in signing 21-year-old German forward: Reports

According to reports, Liverpool are among the clubs vying for the signature of TSG Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier. The Reds are keen on strengthening their squad, and consider Beier a good fit for their style of play and system (as per Team Talk).

Jurgen Klopp's team had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign as they failed to finish among the top four teams in the Premier League. The German tactician has managed to turn things around this season and has his side playing like their old selves once again.

Liverpool are not a team who rest on their laurels, and the club is looking at options to further add quality and depth to their squad. They have identified Beier as a good option to add to their attack, which is already among the most exciting in Europe.

Hoffenheim's Max Beier has earned widespread praise this season for his form and performances for the Bundesliga outfit. The 21-year-old has contributed six goals and four assists in 13 appearances for Hoffenheim in the German top-division this season.

Liverpool are aware of his qualities and have enquired about what it would cost to complete a deal for the young striker, who is reportedly in the thoughts of national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. Hoffenheim are resigned to losing the striker, who has a modest release clause of around £26 million.

Hoffenheim and the Reds have carried out business together in the past, namely the Reds signing Roberto Firmino from the Bundesliga club in 2015. Both sides will hope for a similar outcome if this deal goes through.

Beier is expected to remain with Hoffenheim until the end of the 2023-24 season, despite the growing interest from Liverpool and other English sides. The young striker could leave the German club in the summer of 2024, with Anfield a likely destination.

Liverpool keen on adding attacking depth: Reports

According to reports, Liverpool want to bolster their attack and have been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen, Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane, and most recently, Maximilian Beier.

The Reds have started the 2023-24 season excellently and their attack has been on fire, scoring 36 goals in 16 Premier League games so far. Klopp can count on the quality of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo in the frontline.

In spite of their effectiveness, Klopp reportedly wants to add a different dimension to his attack. The Reds have a strong side full of potential, and can become much better with the addition of the right profiles.