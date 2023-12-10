"Unprofessional and incomprehensible" - Liverpool hero slams Julian Nagelsmann for watching Bundesliga game alongside his girlfriend

Liverpool hero Didi Hamann has hit out at Julian Nagelsmann for attending Stuggart vs Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal with his girlfriend. He believes that the German national team manager should be focused on the game and not make it a family trip.

Speaking to BILD this week, Hamann was furious with Nagelsmann and believes the manager needs to be more professional and focus on the match. He said:

"When I saw that, I thought to myself: That can't be true. The national team is up to its neck in water and the coach goes on a family trip to Stuttgart with the motto: Things will be fine. For me, this is unprofessional, incomprehensible and hard to beat in terms of ignorance."

However, Lothar Matthaus was not in the same mood and backed the manager. He did not think the German manager made any mistake and said:

"It's up to each person. Julian is watching a game with his girlfriend – I don't see anything critical about it."

Germany lost both their matches in November when they faced Turkey and Austria. They have won just two of their five games since Julian Nagelsmann took over.

Germany appointed Julian Nagelsmann after sacking Hansi Flick

Julian Nagelsmann was appointed by DFB as Germany's new manager after they decided to sack Hansi Flick. The former RB Leipzig coach claimed that he was focused on the EUROs they host next season and said via ESPN:

"The target is next summer and the Euros, that is a great challenge for me. We take it on with a lot of responsibility. A whole nation behind us and we want to excite them with great football."

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf also spoke about the appointment and claimed that they were convinced about the young manager. He added that they were confident of doing well at the EUROs next summer and said:

"We are convinced that Julian Nagelsmann as national team coach will make sure that the team creates euphoria among the fans and will be successful at the Euros on a sporting level."

Nagelsmann was a free agent after Bayern Munich sacked him earlier in 2023 and appointed Thomas Tuchel.