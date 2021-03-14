Liverpool consider move for Juventus' Paulo Dybala-Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The Reds have endured a poor season under Jurgen Klopp and are making plans for the summer as they look to undergo a massive squad overhaul.

According to a report from El Gol Digital, Liverpool have enquired about the availability of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine forward's current contract with Juventus is set to expire in the summer of 2022, which could force Juventus to sell him this summer, or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Paulo Dybala has been unable to nail down a regular place in Andrea Pirlo's starting lineup this season. Despite being voted the Most Valuable Player of the 2019-20 season in Serie A, Dybala has failed to gain the faith of his new manager.

Dybala has made just eleven appearances in Serie A this season for Juventus. The report suggests that the 27-year-old is frustrated by a lack of playing time, and is open to a move away from Turin.

Dybala has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years. The former Parma man was close to joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer, and has also been courted by Manchester United in the past.

Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Dybala as they have struggled to replicate the form that saw them lift the Premier League title last season.

A combination of injuries and poor form from a number of players has seen Jurgen Klopp's side drop down to eighth place in the Premier League table.

Despite suffering a massive defensive injury crisis, the lack of creativity and goals is the most glaring feature of Liverpool's play in recent months.

Jurgen Klopp will therefore look to sign a top-quality forward this summer to bolster his options in attack.

The Premier League is calling for Paulo Dybala 🛫https://t.co/6FLnEOw1tb pic.twitter.com/z4oV4QjhKZ — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) March 13, 2021

Paulo Dybala could be the first of many new signings for Liverpool this summer

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Liverpool's title defense this season has been one of the worst in recent history. Jurgen Klopp failed to strengthen his squad in the last transfer window, but will not make the same mistake next summer.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a new defender, full-back and forward if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season.

❗️ | Instead of selling Mohamed Salah, Liverpool will build their side around the forward.



[Independent] pic.twitter.com/XGV69wd7ER — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) March 13, 2021

The potential signing of Paulo Dybala could be a massive statement of intent from the Merseyside club. Liverpool will reportedly have to part ways with £60 million if they are to sign the Argentine from Juventus.